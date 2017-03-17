Rogers County THUG Task Force Arrests 3 On Drug Charges

Records show Guinn made multiple purchases, each time about two weeks apart, for a total of 88 different times over five years.

The Rogers County THUG Task Force arrested three people they say bought a half-million milligrams of pseudoephedrine, worth about $50,000, to make meth.

Investigators say they recovered drugs, smoking pipes and several guns, including one within reach of a 3-year-old child.

As part of their investigations, the THUG task force investigators checked the database to see how much pseudoephedrine the three people were buying - they found out it was a lot.

Investigators have been tracking the purchases since last year and collected surveillance video of Angela Guinn going to different pharmacies to buy the cold medicine used to make meth.

They say her husband, Ricky Knollenberg, also made numerous purchases over a period of months and years as did their brother-in-law, Robin Knollenberg.

Records show Guinn made multiple purchases, each time about two weeks apart, for a total of 88 different times over five years.

Records show her husband made 59 purchases in four years and Robin made 48 in three years - they tried 14 other times but the system blocked them.

"You're going to get on the radar at some point," one investigator said.

Their investigation came to a head with a search warrant and say they discovered a meth making shed where they recovered camping fuel, muriatic acid, cold packs and other ingredients used to make meth.

They say they also found drugs and smoking pipes right next to the kids' toys and that one person admitted they smoked meth near the children.

An investigator said, "There was drugs, a firearm, and smoking pipe within reach of a 3-year-old laying on the bed."

They recovered several loaded guns - including four long guns and two handguns - and expect Angela, Ricky and Robin to face a long list of charges.

The task force says they are putting a big emphasis on these types of cases - people who are manufacturing meth but thinking they are flying under the radar.

The task force wants those people to know that they will get caught.