Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broken Arrow

Police say a Broken Arrow home where five family members were killed two years ago caught fire early Saturday and sustained extensive damage.

In July 2015, police arrested Robert and Michael Bever after officers found the bodies of their parents and three siblings inside that home. Two other siblings survived and are now living with a caregiver.



Police say at about 3:30 a.m. firefighters were called to the vacant home in the 700 block of Magnolia Court. They arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Bever Family Murders

Last month, a Broken Arrow group announced plans to create a foundation which would fund the demolition of the home and replace it with a memorial garden.

City councilor Mike Lester says right now those plans are still in place, but he doesn't know if this fire will speed up or slow down those plans.

Broken Arrow fire investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Robert Bever is in prison for the rest of his life after pleading guilty. Michael Bever is scheduled to stand trial this summer.