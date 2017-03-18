Congressman Markwayne Mullin To Hold Town Hall Meetings Across His District

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Oklahoma Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has scheduled 26 town hall meetings across his district beginning March 31st.
Mullin's district includes 26 counties in eastern Oklahoma.
“As your voice in Congress, it’s important that you have the opportunity to express your thoughts and concerns about issues impacting you and your family,” said Mullin.
“Each year, I look forward to holding town halls and meeting with people in Oklahoma so that I can take their concerns back to Washington and work on behalf of my constituents. I hope you’ll join me for a town hall near you this spring.”
Town Hall meeting schedule:
Friday, March 31, 2017
Rogers County
8:00 – 9:00 am at the Will Rogers Museum, 1720 West Will Rogers Boulevard, Claremore
Mayes County
10:00 – 11:00 am at Pryor City Hall, 12 North Rowe Street, Pryor
Muskogee County
1:00 – 2:00 pm at Connors State College Port Campus in the NAH Auditorium, 2501 North 41st Street East, Muskogee
Pittsburg County
3:30 – 4:30 pm at Eastern Oklahoma State College in the Clark Bass Building, 1802 College Avenue, McAlester
Friday, April 7, 2017
Johnston County
8:00 – 9:00 am at Tishomingo City Hall, 1130 East Main Street, Tishomingo
Marshall County
9:30 – 10:30 am at the Madill Library, 500 West Overton Street, Madill
Bryan County
11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main Street, Durant
Choctaw County
2:30 – 3:30 pm at the Kiamichi Technology Center, 107 South 15th Street, Hugo
Monday, April 10, 2017
Delaware County
8:00 – 9:00 am at the Delaware County Historical Society Museum, 538 West Krause Street, Jay
Ottawa County
10:00 – 11:00 am at the Paul Thomas Family Center, 1527 North Main Street, Miami
Craig County
12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Craig County Fairgrounds, 915 East Apperson Road, Vinita
Nowata County
1:30 – 2:30 pm at the Nowata County Fairgrounds, 612 Roxy Avenue, Nowata
Adair County
5:30 – 6:30 pm at the Stilwell Community Center, 320 North 6th Street, Stilwell
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Hughes County
9:00 – 10:00 am at the Wes Watkins Technology Center, 7892 Highway 9, Wetumka
Okfuskee County
10:30 – 11:30 am at the Citizens State Bank in the Community Room, 402 West Broadway Street, Okemah
Okmulgee County
1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in the Mound Building Auditorium, 2500 Eagle Street, Okmulgee
McIntosh County
3:00 – 4:00 pm at the Checotah Senior Activity Center, 611 North Broadway Street, Checotah
Cherokee County
5:30 – 6:30 pm at Sequoyah High School in the Main Auditorium, 17091 South Muskogee Avenue, Tahlequah
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Sequoyah County
8:00 – 9:00 am at Carl Albert State College in the JT Stites Multi-Purpose Center, 1601 South Opdyke Street, Sallisaw
LeFlore County
10:00 – 11:00 am at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 501 South Broadway Street, Poteau
Haskell County
1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Twin Lakes Inn, 1810 East Main Street, Stigler
Latimer County
3:00 – 4:00 pm at Eastern Oklahoma State College in the Ballroom, 1301 West. Main Street, Wilburton
Coal County
5:30 – 6:30 pm at the OSU Exchange Office, 1501 South Broadway, Coalgate
Thursday, April 13, 2017
Atoka County
8:30 – 9:30 am at Atoka Community Center, 909 West Liberty Road, Atoka
Pushmataha County
10:30 – 11:30 am at the Antlers Library, 104 SE 2nd Street, Antlers
McCurtain County
1:00 – 2:00 pm at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the ET Dunlap Center, 2805 NE Lincoln Road, Idabel