Congressman Markwayne Mullin To Hold Town Hall Meetings Across His District

Oklahoma Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin has scheduled 26 town hall meetings across his district beginning March 31st.

Mullin's district includes 26 counties in eastern Oklahoma.

“As your voice in Congress, it’s important that you have the opportunity to express your thoughts and concerns about issues impacting you and your family,” said Mullin.

“Each year, I look forward to holding town halls and meeting with people in Oklahoma so that I can take their concerns back to Washington and work on behalf of my constituents. I hope you’ll join me for a town hall near you this spring.”

Town Hall meeting schedule:

Friday, March 31, 2017

Rogers County

8:00 – 9:00 am at the Will Rogers Museum, 1720 West Will Rogers Boulevard, Claremore

Mayes County

10:00 – 11:00 am at Pryor City Hall, 12 North Rowe Street, Pryor

Muskogee County

1:00 – 2:00 pm at Connors State College Port Campus in the NAH Auditorium, 2501 North 41st Street East, Muskogee

Pittsburg County

3:30 – 4:30 pm at Eastern Oklahoma State College in the Clark Bass Building, 1802 College Avenue, McAlester

Friday, April 7, 2017

Johnston County

8:00 – 9:00 am at Tishomingo City Hall, 1130 East Main Street, Tishomingo

Marshall County

9:30 – 10:30 am at the Madill Library, 500 West Overton Street, Madill

Bryan County

11:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main Street, Durant

Choctaw County

2:30 – 3:30 pm at the Kiamichi Technology Center, 107 South 15th Street, Hugo

Monday, April 10, 2017

Delaware County

8:00 – 9:00 am at the Delaware County Historical Society Museum, 538 West Krause Street, Jay

Ottawa County

10:00 – 11:00 am at the Paul Thomas Family Center, 1527 North Main Street, Miami

Craig County

12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Craig County Fairgrounds, 915 East Apperson Road, Vinita

Nowata County

1:30 – 2:30 pm at the Nowata County Fairgrounds, 612 Roxy Avenue, Nowata

Adair County

5:30 – 6:30 pm at the Stilwell Community Center, 320 North 6th Street, Stilwell

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Hughes County

9:00 – 10:00 am at the Wes Watkins Technology Center, 7892 Highway 9, Wetumka

Okfuskee County

10:30 – 11:30 am at the Citizens State Bank in the Community Room, 402 West Broadway Street, Okemah

Okmulgee County

1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in the Mound Building Auditorium, 2500 Eagle Street, Okmulgee

McIntosh County

3:00 – 4:00 pm at the Checotah Senior Activity Center, 611 North Broadway Street, Checotah

Cherokee County

5:30 – 6:30 pm at Sequoyah High School in the Main Auditorium, 17091 South Muskogee Avenue, Tahlequah

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Sequoyah County

8:00 – 9:00 am at Carl Albert State College in the JT Stites Multi-Purpose Center, 1601 South Opdyke Street, Sallisaw

LeFlore County

10:00 – 11:00 am at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 501 South Broadway Street, Poteau

Haskell County

1:00 – 2:00 pm at the Twin Lakes Inn, 1810 East Main Street, Stigler

Latimer County

3:00 – 4:00 pm at Eastern Oklahoma State College in the Ballroom, 1301 West. Main Street, Wilburton

Coal County

5:30 – 6:30 pm at the OSU Exchange Office, 1501 South Broadway, Coalgate

Thursday, April 13, 2017

Atoka County

8:30 – 9:30 am at Atoka Community Center, 909 West Liberty Road, Atoka

Pushmataha County

10:30 – 11:30 am at the Antlers Library, 104 SE 2nd Street, Antlers

McCurtain County

1:00 – 2:00 pm at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the ET Dunlap Center, 2805 NE Lincoln Road, Idabel