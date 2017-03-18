Broken Arrow Getting A Dunkin' Donuts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Dunkin' Donuts confirms plans to open a store in Broken Arrow by this fall.  

Last year, the breakfast chain announced it had signed a multi-store agreement with a franchise group looking at adding locations in the Tulsa area.

Dunkin' Donuts says the first store will be located near Aspen and Kenosha.

The franchise group says it is actively pursuing development opportunities in Tulsa with additional restaurants planned for sometime in 2018.

