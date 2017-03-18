Teen Sought In Fatal Norman Shooting

Police are looking for a 19-year-old wanted in a fatal shooting Friday evening.

They say the suspect, Deven Lee Workman is being sought on first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon warrants.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Crestland Drive at the Hillcrest Estates Apartments at around 8:45 p.m. Two people were found shot. One died and the other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Details on what led to the shooting or the victims’ names have not been released.

If you have any information concerning Workman’s whereabouts, call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.