Motorcyclist Injured In Tulsa County Highway Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Motorcyclist Injured In Tulsa County Highway Crash

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of a car failed to yield leading to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 several miles north of Tulsa Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash, just before 11:30 a.m. involved a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro driven by John Charles, 18, of Coweta and a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Travis Nein, 18, of Skiatook.

The OHP report states the car on 106th Street North had stopped at Highway 75, when the driver failed to yield for the northbound motorcycle which struck the Camaro.   The impact injured the rider, who was taken to a Tulsa hospital for chest and arm injuries.

The driver of the Camero and his passenger were not injured. 

That crash briefly shut down traffic on Highway 75 while troopers investigated the crash.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.