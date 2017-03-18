Motorcyclist Injured In Tulsa County Highway Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of a car failed to yield leading to a two vehicle crash on Highway 75 several miles north of Tulsa Saturday morning.

Troopers said the crash, just before 11:30 a.m. involved a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro driven by John Charles, 18, of Coweta and a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Travis Nein, 18, of Skiatook.

The OHP report states the car on 106th Street North had stopped at Highway 75, when the driver failed to yield for the northbound motorcycle which struck the Camaro. The impact injured the rider, who was taken to a Tulsa hospital for chest and arm injuries.

The driver of the Camero and his passenger were not injured.

That crash briefly shut down traffic on Highway 75 while troopers investigated the crash.