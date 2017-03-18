Tulsa Man Arrested For Shooting With Intent To Kill

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Tulsa man Saturday afternoon following a shooting incident east of Mohawk Park.

The sheriff's office was called to the 5800 block of North Harvard after they got a report about an argument with shots fired involving 54-year-old Vincent Brown.

Deputies say no one was injured and Brown was taken into custody.

Along with a complaint of shooting with intent to kill, Brown was booked into the Tulsa County jail on additional complaints including possession of marijuana and public intoxication.

Jail records show Vincent Brown has a court appearance set for March 24th.