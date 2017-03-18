Tulsa Man Arrested For Shooting With Intent To Kill

Police arrest a man they say robbed several Tulsa QuikTrip stores in September.More >>
Police arrest a man they say robbed several Tulsa QuikTrip stores in September.More >>
Sheriff's deputies used stop sticks to end a high speed chase in east Tulsa early Thursday. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Captain John Bryant says it began on Highway 75 north of Tulsa when a deputy attempted to stop a weaving as it headed south at about 3 a.m.More >>
Sheriff's deputies used stop sticks to end a high speed chase in east Tulsa early Thursday. Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Captain John Bryant says it began on Highway 75 north of Tulsa when a deputy attempted to stop a weaving as it headed south at about 3 a.m.More >>
Family and friends will say their goodbyes to two of the NSU students killed in a crash in Cherokee County that happened on September 17th.More >>
Family and friends will say their goodbyes to two of the NSU students killed in a crash in Cherokee County that happened on September 17th.More >>
While the front remained well northwest of our area last night, a few storms did develop across far southwestern Oklahoma and dropped off the radar during the early morning hours.More >>
While the front remained well northwest of our area last night, a few storms did develop across far southwestern Oklahoma and dropped off the radar during the early morning hours.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on