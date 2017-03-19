Tulsa Home Destroyed In Fire

A Tulsa home was destroyed after a fire broke out inside early Sunday.

Shortly after 4:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the home in the 9100 block of East 4th Place.

They arrived to find flames and smoke coming through the roof.

Firefighters says flames threatened homes on either side, as firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading. They said those homes did suffer some minor heat damage.

The fire department searched the home, but found no one inside.

Cause of the fire is now under investigation.