Tulsa Man Arrested For Firing Handgun Into The Air

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 23-year-old man early Sunday after they said he fired several rounds into the air near a Tulsa apartment complex.

He was identified as Tommy Peters.

Officers were called to the Bradford Apartments in the 500 block of East 32nd Street North at about 2 a.m.

After talking with witnesses, police quickly located Peters at a convenience store near 36th and Peoria.

After recovering a handgun, police booked Tommy Peters into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including threatening a violent act and reckless use of a firearm.

Police say no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Jail records show Peters has a court appearance set for March 27th.

