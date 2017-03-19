Last Day Of Winter, But It Feels More Like Summer In Oklahoma

It’s the last “official” day of winter according to the calendar, but spring warmth and wind will continue in full force for our Sunday!

Some areas of passing clouds are expected through the day, but we look to have more than enough sunshine to help temperatures take off quickly by late morning into early afternoon. We’ll be way above normal this afternoon with highs in the mid 80's! South winds will crank up our fire danger with gusts of 25 miles per hour or higher possible, so please refrain from outdoor burning today.

As spring “officially” begins on Monday, it’ll really feel a little more like summer. Morning lows look to remain very mild in the 60's, and with a gusty southwest wind we’ll have highs climbing to near-record values near 90 degrees Monday afternoon! Get ready to crank up the A/C!

Temperatures will start to gradually trend down after Monday as another frontal boundary slowly drops back into eastern Oklahoma. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday along with a few scattered showers, and though it’ll still be mild to warm with highs in the 70's, we won’t be near-record territory anymore.

Wednesday looks to be far and away the coolest day of the next week or so, with cloudy skies and off-and-on showers keeping us in the 50s for much of the day. Rain amounts unfortunately still look light through Wednesday, but every little bit helps.

Our typical spring winds will return by late in the week with highs surging back into the 70's by Thursday and Friday out ahead of a much more powerful storm system. This system has a good chance of bringing severe weather to eastern Oklahoma by Friday. With several days to go until that system arrives, the exact specifics of our severe weather threats are still unknown, but keep it with the WARN team and we’ll keep you advised!