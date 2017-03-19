Last Day Of Winter, But It Feels More Like Summer In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Last Day Of Winter, But It Feels More Like Summer In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It’s the last “official” day of winter according to the calendar, but spring warmth and wind will continue in full force for our Sunday!

Some areas of passing clouds are expected through the day, but we look to have more than enough sunshine to help temperatures take off quickly by late morning into early afternoon. We’ll be way above normal this afternoon with highs in the mid 80's! South winds will crank up our fire danger with gusts of 25 miles per hour or higher possible, so please refrain from outdoor burning today.

Weather Alerts

As spring “officially” begins on Monday, it’ll really feel a little more like summer. Morning lows look to remain very mild in the 60's, and with a gusty southwest wind we’ll have highs climbing to near-record values near 90 degrees Monday afternoon! Get ready to crank up the A/C!

Temperatures will start to gradually trend down after Monday as another frontal boundary slowly drops back into eastern Oklahoma. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday along with a few scattered showers, and though it’ll still be mild to warm with highs in the 70's, we won’t be near-record territory anymore.

WARN Interactive Radar

Wednesday looks to be far and away the coolest day of the next week or so, with cloudy skies and off-and-on showers keeping us in the 50s for much of the day. Rain amounts unfortunately still look light through Wednesday, but every little bit helps.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Our typical spring winds will return by late in the week with highs surging back into the 70's by Thursday and Friday out ahead of a much more powerful storm system. This system has a good chance of bringing severe weather to eastern Oklahoma by Friday. With several days to go until that system arrives, the exact specifics of our severe weather threats are still unknown, but keep it with the WARN team and we’ll keep you advised!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.