Tulsa Emergency Management Releases 'Tulsa Ready' App

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency recently released a free app called "Tulsa Ready" for Google and Apple devices to help families prepare for disasters ahead of storm season.

After years of public talks about being prepared for a disaster, Director Roger Jolliff says everyone now needs to install this app on their cell phone.

“We saw an opportunity here after years of giving disaster preparedness talks and stressing family preparedness...we were looking for a tool that we thought fit today’s needs better for the public,” Roger Jolliff said.

It’s called “Tulsa Ready” and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency says it’s a one-stop shop when it comes to local disaster communication. 

Jolliff says during a severe weather event, it might be hard to contact your loved ones with a phone call.

“Cell towers overload very quickly in disasters.  If you’re using digital information, that takes up much less bandwidth and we can share a lot more information digitally than we can voice over phone,” said Roger Jolliff.  

Jolliff says all information put out from the National Weather Service will be fed through the Tulsa Ready app in the event of a disaster. 

The app also allows you to link your family members who have the app together to let them know you’re safe during a severe weather event. 

And after a disaster, the app will communicate where shelter and food stations are set up in your area.

You can download the free app at the Google store or the Apple store.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
