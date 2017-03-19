BA's Jasper Street Resurfacing Project Begins

The City of Broken Arrow is advising drivers of a major resurfacing project on Jasper beginning Monday, March 20th.

The city says the project calls for new pavement on Jasper Street from Aspen to Elm.

Officials say Monday and Tuesday, March 21st will be spent preparing the street for repaving.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, workers will repave the westbound lanes and only westbound traffic will be allowed on Jasper.

Then on Thursday, March 23rd, workers will move over to repave the eastbound lanes and only eastbound traffic will be allowed through.

The $70,000 project is being paid for through 2014 General Obligation Bond funds.

Broken Arrow says there will be traffic and detour signs up advising drivers about lane closures and detours.