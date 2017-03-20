GoFundMe Set Up For Baby Delivered After Fatal OKC Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GoFundMe Set Up For Baby Delivered After Fatal OKC Crash

Baby Sally was delivered three months prematurely after her mother was killed in a car crash last week. The baby's grandmother has set up a GoFundMe account for the baby, who's been experiencing daily seizures since she was born. Baby Sally was delivered three months prematurely after her mother was killed in a car crash last week. The baby's grandmother has set up a GoFundMe account for the baby, who's been experiencing daily seizures since she was born.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A GoFundMe Page has been set up for a baby who was delivered after her mother was killed in a car crash Thursday on I-40 near Morgan.

Ashlyn Byers, 20, of Yukon, died in that crash in far western Oklahoma City. Her baby, Sally, was born three months premature and has been suffering from multiple seizures a day, family members said.

Byers died following the two-vehicle collision on Interstate 40 in far western Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Troopers say Byers' baby girl was delivered after Byers was pronounced dead. The baby is currently listed in critical condition. 

Troopers say the crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. on March 16 in Canadian County. Byers was a passenger in a car that was westbound in the center lane of I-40 when the driver lost sight of the roadway when an improperly secured hood that popped up, according to the OHP collision report.

The patrol says the vehicle then slowed down and veered to the left when it was struck by a tractor-trailer truck. 

The baby's grandmother set up the GoFundMe page which has already raised more than $11,000.

Click here if you would like to donate. 

