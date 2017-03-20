1 Arrested After Tulsa Police Spot Stolen Car

Tulsa Police officers made an arrest overnight after two people were found inside a stolen car.

Police saw the vehicle at about 2 a.m. near 15th and Lewis and they checked the tag number and learned the car had been reported stolen Saturday.

The driver pulled into a Walgreens parking lot at 15th and Yale and was arrested.

The car was not damaged and has been returned to the owner. No word on if the other person in the car was arrested.