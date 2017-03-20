Investigators Work To Learn Cause Of Fire At Vacant Bever Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Investigators Work To Learn Cause Of Fire At Vacant Bever Home

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Investigators are working to figure out how a fire started March 18 at the former Bever family home in Broken Arrow.

The fire destroyed the house where prosecutors say Robert and Michael Bever stabbed their parents and three of their siblings to death in 2015. 

3/18/2017 Related Story: Vacant Bever Family Home Destroyed By Fire

Robert Bever is in prison for the rest of his life after pleading guilty. 

His younger brother, Michael Bever, is scheduled to stand trial this summer.

Neighbors said they're used to people stopping by to look at the house - and even vandalize it.  

"They try to take things - pieces of wood from the side and stuff like that ya know," said neighbor Pat McGaha. 

There's no word yet how this will change the plans for the site to be turned into a memorial garden.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.