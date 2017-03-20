BAFD Hires 20 New Firefighters To Fulfill Vision 2025 Renewal - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BAFD Hires 20 New Firefighters To Fulfill Vision 2025 Renewal

Posted: Updated:
BAFD 2017 Fire Academy. Photo courtesy of the City of Broken Arrow BAFD 2017 Fire Academy. Photo courtesy of the City of Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow Fire Department says it has fulfilled a Vision 2025 Renewal campaign promise to hire 20 new firefighters by 2020. 

Broken Arrow voters in November 2015 agreed to renew the Tulsa County Vision 2025 sales tax and repurpose it to pay for additional police officers, firefighters and local street improvements.

A federal grant allowed the department to hire nine firefighters in November 2015. 

FEMA awarded the department a second grant, which allowed BAFD to hire an additional 11 firefighters in February 2017. 

While the grant covers salaries for a two-year period, the voter-approved renewal of the Vision 2025 sales tax ensures BAFD will be able to retain the new firefighters after the grants expire. BAFD’s authorized strength is now at 173.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.