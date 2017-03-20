Neighbors Call Police After Man Is Shot In Tulsa Driveway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Neighbors Call Police After Man Is Shot In Tulsa Driveway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said EMSA took a man to the hospital Monday after he was shot multiple times in his driveway. 

The shooting happened at a duplex in the 100 block of North College at about 11:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man being shot in a driveway after his neighbors called police. He was shot in the abdomen, arm and buttocks, police said. They said he was in serious condition.

The victim, who police said is being uncooperative, told police the shooters were two or three white males in a maroon SUV. 

Officers are processing the crime scene and said they'll continue to try to get more information from the victim at the hospital. 

