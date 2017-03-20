Contest Challenges Students To Write About Oklahoma 'Hidden Figures'

Several Tulsa groups have joined together to offer an essay contest for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The Jujuu project is partnering with the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, Discovery Lab, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation and Circle Cinema to sponsor the "Hidden No More" Essay Contest.

The contest has three different age categories for students in elementary, middle and high school.

It's based on the movie "Hidden Figures," about African-American women who worked for NASA during the heart of the space race.

The contest challenges students to write about a hidden figure with Oklahoma ties. Grand prizes include a one year family membership to Discovery Lab, a trip to NASA's Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama and a $1,000 scholarship.

Enter the contest here.

The deadline is March 31, 2017.