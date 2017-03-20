Linguine With White Bean Puttanesca - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Linguine With White Bean Puttanesca

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients: 

  • 6 ounces whole wheat linguine
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 (15 ½ -ounce) can small white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 12 pimiento-stuffed olives, sliced
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
  • ¼ cup grated pecorino Romano 

Directions: 

  1. Cook linguine according to package directions, reserving ½ cup cooking water. Place in large serving bowl and keep warm.
  2. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened about 5 minutes. Add garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Stir in beans, tomatoes, olives, capers and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until heat through, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add bean mixture and parsley to linguine and toss to combine. Add pasta cooking water, ¼ cup at a time, until mixture is moistened. Sprinkle with pecorino and serve. 

Weight Watchers “Dinners In A Flash” Cookbook
10 SmartPoints per serving 

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.