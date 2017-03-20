Tulsa Asks For Ideas For New Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Asks For Ideas For New Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge

Posted: Updated:
Image of the old bridge taken from a city of Tulsa promotional video. Image of the old bridge taken from a city of Tulsa promotional video.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The city of Tulsa wants your ideas for a new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.

Voters approved spending more than $140,000,000 on Arkansas River corridor improvement when they passed Vision Tulsa last year. Those plans include the creation of a lake in the Arkansas River, replacing Zink Dam, fixing levees and building a brand new pedestrian bridge.

The funding allocated to the new pedestrian bridge is $24.5 million.

You can submit your idea at www.cityoftulsa.org/vision through Friday, April 7, 2017 at midnight.

Submit ideas here.

The city asks that you include a brief paragraph explaining why you "selected the design, what it says about Tulsa and how it connects to the community’s history and future."

The city says a bridge selection committee comprised of architects, engineers, design experts, stakeholders and elected officials will review the proposals and pick three to six of the best. It will then show them to the public before making a final selection.

The current pedestrian bridge was originally built for a railroad. The city says it can't be saved. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.