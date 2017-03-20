Tulsa Asks For Ideas For New Arkansas River Pedestrian Bridge

Image of the old bridge taken from a city of Tulsa promotional video.

The city of Tulsa wants your ideas for a new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.

Voters approved spending more than $140,000,000 on Arkansas River corridor improvement when they passed Vision Tulsa last year. Those plans include the creation of a lake in the Arkansas River, replacing Zink Dam, fixing levees and building a brand new pedestrian bridge.

The funding allocated to the new pedestrian bridge is $24.5 million.

You can submit your idea at www.cityoftulsa.org/vision through Friday, April 7, 2017 at midnight.

The city asks that you include a brief paragraph explaining why you "selected the design, what it says about Tulsa and how it connects to the community’s history and future."

The city says a bridge selection committee comprised of architects, engineers, design experts, stakeholders and elected officials will review the proposals and pick three to six of the best. It will then show them to the public before making a final selection.

The current pedestrian bridge was originally built for a railroad. The city says it can't be saved.