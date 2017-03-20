Tulsa Police: Woman Choked Inside Apartment In Serious Condition

Monday afternoon, police responded to the Somerset Park Apartments near 65th and Mingo where they found a 19-year-old woman choked inside her apartment.

Tulsa police are investigating after they found a woman choked inside her apartment.

Police said Monday afternoon, officers responded to the Somerset Park Apartments near 65th and Mingo where they found a 19-year-old woman nearly choked to death.

They said the woman was unresponsive and officers and neighbors worked together to resuscitate her until EMSA arrived. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said they do have a suspect in custody. They said the suspect was said to have been in the apartment when the victim's boyfriend got home.

Sergeant Mark Watson said, "Apparently, the victim's boyfriend came home and found her in the apt. Got into a fight with the suspect, who was also in there, and the suspect ran to a next-door apartment where the officers found him inside the apartment and took him into custody.”

They said the suspect was taken into custody for questioning and police believe he will be booked into the jail.

Police said right now they don’t have a motive but are talking to several people to determine what happened.