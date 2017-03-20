Family Still Seeking Justice Nearly 1 Year After Tulsa Man’s Murder

Holly said she can't believe it's been almost a year since her only child was murdered inside his apartment.

The one thing that's kept Holly and the rest of Austin's family going is baby Austin, named for his father who never got to meet him and won't get to help raise him.

Family and friends of Austin Edmondson will meet at a Reed Park in west Tulsa Friday night to mark the one-year anniversary of his murder.

Nearly a year after her son was murdered during a home invasion robbery, a Tulsa mother still hopes for justice.

Family and friends of Austin Edmondson will meet at a Reed Park in west Tulsa Friday night to mark the one-year anniversary of his murder.

And although one suspect in the case is dead, they want the other two caught.

"It's really unexplainable, the grieving a mother goes through losing a child. It's the hardest thing I've been through in my life," said Austin’s mother, Holly.

Holly said she can't believe it's been almost a year since her only child was murdered inside his apartment.

Austin and his pregnant girlfriend were asleep in their apartment when police say three men broke in - one of them had a gun, but so did Austin.

Austin fired to protect himself and his family, and even though he was killed, one of the suspects was too, Dalvin Miller - the other two got away.

3/23/2016 Related Story: TPD: Suspect In Fatal Home Invasion Dies At Hospital

Holly said, “They were in on it, they knew the consequences of this, they should be put behind bars."

Police said they need more evidence to do that.

In the meantime, the one thing that's kept Holly and the rest of Austin's family going is baby Austin, named for his father who never got to meet him and won't get to help raise him.

"The baby is a lifesaver. I call him a lollipop baby. I'm not so sure I'd still be sitting here today without his presence," she said.

If you have information about the other two suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Until then, they're asking everyone to come to Reed Park around 7:00 Friday night, with flashlights, so they can light up the sky for the one-year anniversary of Austin’s murder.