OG&E Customers To See Slight Rate Hike

OG&E customers can expect to see a slight increase on their bills after the Corporation Commission approved a rate hike.

It will cost the average customer about 72 cents more each month, which adds up to an $8.64 annual increase.

The utility had asked for a $92.5 million increase, but the commission only approved $8.9 million.

OG&E had already enacted a nearly $70 million rate increase last June, pending a decision by the Corporation Commission.

The commission said the utility will have to refund money collected from that to is customers.