Bodycam Video Released Of Okmulgee Shooting

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

New video was released of a woman who was shot during a chase involving Okmulgee deputies and police on March 8th, 2017.

Amanda Morrow and her child were passengers in the car driven by Michael Sanchez.

3/8/2017 Related Story: Passenger Shot, Driver Arrested In Okmulgee Officer-Involved Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it started when Okmulgee County deputies attempted an undercover buy from Sanchez, but investigators said Sanchez took off, leading to a chase and officer-involved shooting.

You don't see the shooting on the body camera video, but you can hear five or six gunshots.

Officers quickly pulled Sanchez out of the car and got cuffs on him. In the background, you can hear a woman crying.

As the officer walks around the car, another officer gets the toddler out of his car seat.

The little boy was not hurt, but Morrow, who was in the front seat, had a gunshot wound to her neck.

Three years ago, News On 6 interviewed Morrow after her brother was shot and killed by Okmulgee Police.

“They didn't have to shoot him that many times. They could have shot him once in the leg. They didn't have to shoot him at all,” she said.

We reached out to Morrow's attorney for an update on her condition and are still waiting for a response.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
