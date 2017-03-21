Front Brings Showers, Cooler Temps To Eastern Oklahoma

After some record high temps yesterday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, a weak front will move across the area later today bringing a few spotty showers or storms followed by a brief yet noticeable cool down Wednesday. A much stronger storm system will arrive Thursday night into Friday with a much higher chance of showers and storms followed by a minor cool-down Saturday. The upper air pattern suggests our weather pattern will become quite active for the next few weeks with additional waves nearing the area next week with additional thunderstorm chances.

Temps are in the lower 60's this morning with a boundary located across the far northern areas of the state. High temps today will be tricky as the front is expected to move very slowly across northern Oklahoma. This will create a broad temp difference from the north to the south with locations south of the boundary likely moving into the lower to mid-80's while locations north will top out in the upper 60's or lower 70's. Winds may also pick up out of the north later this afternoon and tonight with gusts over 20 mph, but wind speeds will more than likely remain rather low for the majority of the morning through midday.

This front will slide southward later today bringing a chance for a few scattered showers and storms to parts of the area. The lack of upper level support will keep the threat for any significant severe weather rather low. The boundary will slide south of the area tonight and stall across the Red River until Wednesday night or Thursday morning when it will begin lifting northward as a warm front. There will be a few showers and storms along and north of the boundary Wednesday morning and a few of these storms may produce some marginal hail reports early tomorrow morning.

South winds will increase Thursday with 20 to 30 mph winds and temps moving back into the lower to mid-70's by the afternoon. Later Thursday night into Friday morning, a strong upper level trough will eject across the southwestern U.S. into the central plains with increasing thunderstorm chances Friday morning through the afternoon. Very strong winds from the surface to the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will be present but most data support very low surface instabilities with the system. We’ll need to keep a mention of severe storms with the system but the overall threats may be limited to the extreme eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas areas for any significant severe weather. A few upper level showers or storms may graze far northeastern OK Saturday morning but the overall odds will remain low. Temps this weekend will remain mild with lows in the 40's. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70's. Sunday afternoon highs will move back into the upper 70's or lower 80's along with a chance for additional showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Our weather pattern will remain active for a few days next week with additional storm systems likely to impact the state.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone