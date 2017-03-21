Police Identify Driver Shot, Killed On Tulsa Street - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Identify Driver Shot, Killed On Tulsa Street

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a 31-year-old man who was shot while driving Monday night has died at a Tulsa hospital.

He was identified as Durrell Collins.  

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1700 block of North Peoria about 10:40 p.m. after a man walked up and said he had been shot. By the time police arrived, the man was gone.  

Officers located Collins a short time later in the 1800 block of East Seminole Street. They also located the car he was in at the time of the shooting. Police said the car had several bullet holes in it.

EMSA took Durrell Collins to a Tulsa hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible. If you know something about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

