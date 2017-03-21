Wildfire Destroys Homes, Injures Three In Pittsburg County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wildfire Destroys Homes, Injures Three In Pittsburg County

Posted: Updated:
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Pittsburg County authorities say three people were injured when wildfires destroyed nine structures near Longtown Monday night.

One of the injured is a firefighter.  Officials also say the other two were residents who escaped the flames.

There is no word on their conditions.

Firefighters were out all night near Highway 9 on the east side of Lake Eufaula. They say the fire covers about 6,000 acres. 

Officials say two of the structures destroyed were large homes. News On 6 Storm tracker Darren Stephens shot video of the fire destroying a home near Longtown. 

Officials say 18 fire departments were called in to fight the fire and nearly 100 people had to leave their homes because of the fire.

Firefighters are hoping to get the massive fire under control sometime Tuesday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.