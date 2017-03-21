Wildfire Destroys Homes, Injures Three In Pittsburg County

Pittsburg County authorities say three people were injured when wildfires destroyed nine structures near Longtown Monday night.

One of the injured is a firefighter. Officials also say the other two were residents who escaped the flames.

There is no word on their conditions.

Firefighters were out all night near Highway 9 on the east side of Lake Eufaula. They say the fire covers about 6,000 acres.

Officials say two of the structures destroyed were large homes. News On 6 Storm tracker Darren Stephens shot video of the fire destroying a home near Longtown.

Officials say 18 fire departments were called in to fight the fire and nearly 100 people had to leave their homes because of the fire.

Firefighters are hoping to get the massive fire under control sometime Tuesday.