Wildfires Lead To Air Quality Advisory For Tulsa Area

Wildfires burning south of the Tulsa area have led the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to issue an advisory for Tuesday.

The agency says monitors detect fine particulate matter that's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In their advisory, those groups should avoid prolonged exertion and limit outdoor exposure due to the smoke in four counties, including Tulsa, Osage, Rogers and Washington.

DEQ air quality advisory