Ochelata Parents Arrested For Child Neglect

A Washington County couple was arrested for child neglect after a sheriff's deputy went to their home Friday and said the home had a "nauseating" odor of urine and animal feces.

Barbara Ann Dodson, 37, and her husband, Michael Glen Dodson, also 37, live in the Ochelata home with their four minor children. The couple was arrested Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office had received information in reference to possible child neglect and illicit drug use at an Ochelata home, and when the deputy arrived, Barbara Dodson opened the door and the deputy could smell urine and animal feces as he spoke to Dodson, according to an affidavit.

The deputy entered the home after receiving permission from Dodson to come inside and he observed the living conditions to be "deplorable and an unfit environment for children to thrive," he wrote in his report.

Inside the home, the deputy observed large amounts of animal feces throughout the home, roaches crawling on the floor and walls and soiled and molded diapers on the kitchen counter, the affidavit states.

The deputy also saw a burnt glass smoking device on the bathroom counter and an uncapped syringe containing a brown residue in the master bathroom on a shelf, both accessible to the children.

Bond was set at $25,000 for both Barbara and Michael Dodson, and both are scheduled to appear in court on April 7, 2017.