Second Lawsuit Filed Concerning Tulsa's Helmerich Park Land Sale

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a second lawsuit filed against the city over the sale of a portion of Helmerich Park on Riverside Drive.

This latest lawsuit is similar to the first lawsuit filed against the city in January 2016.

1/6/2016 Related Story: More Names Added To Sale Of Helmerich Park Lawsuit

Court records show former Tulsa mayor Terry Young is among a number of people listed in the civil suit which was filed on Monday.

Both lawsuits concern the sale of nine acres of Helmerich Park. They claim the sale of the park land to a private developer was unlawful.

The Tulsa City Council earlier this month, voted to abandon part of the park to make way for a potential REI store as well as some other retail businesses.

The council also approved giving the developer another half-million dollars to install infrastructure in the area.

3/1/2017 Related Story: City Council Votes In Favor Of Controversial Sale Of Helmerich Park

