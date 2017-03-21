Pursuit Ends In Crash On Muskogee Turnpike

A pursuit that began in Okmulgee ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon just east of Broken Arrow on the Muskogee Turnpike.

The driver, 35-year-old Terry Joiner, will be booked into the Wagoner County jail Tuesday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dwight Durant.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase, including the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and Glenpool Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"Made their way down the Creek Turnpike, up 169, down the Broken Arrow and ended up here on the Muskogee Turnpike about three miles south of Broken Arrow," said OHP Captain Jason Holt.

The pursuit ended at mile marker 3.5 on the Muskogee Turnpike.

The OHP says numerous callers to 911 in Okmulgee reported a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with a 707-horse-power engine passing vehicles on the right on Highway 75 and driving well over the speed limit. The OHP said Joiner was driving the car and a woman was a passenger.

Troopers said they used the tactical vehicle intervention maneuver on the car once it got onto the Muskogee Turnpike. That caused the Dodge to run off the highway, according to the OHP.

"He decided the pursuit wasn't over for him, so he came back up on the roadway and clipped the back of the car," Holt said.

The car came back onto the highway and hit the rear end of a small SUV that belonged to Gene Williams. He was on his way from Tulsa to Fort Smith when he pulled over after seeing all the state troopers in his rear-view mirror.

"And about the time I pulled over, I saw a red car go off in a ditch and then he came up and hit me," Williams said.

Troopers took the woman passenger in the Dodge into custody. Broken Arrow firefighters took Joiner to the hospital to be checked out.

Williams wasn't hurt.

"Shook me up. I'm glad I'm able to stand up here and talk to you," he said. "Glad we got him off the road."

Troopers say they believe Joiner was involved in a chase with Tulsa Police on Sunday where the driver got away.