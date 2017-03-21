DA: Okmulgee Police Chief Justified In Shooting Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

DA: Okmulgee Police Chief Justified In Shooting Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Michael Sanchez. [DOC] Michael Sanchez. [DOC]
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee County District Attorney ruled an officer-involved shooting earlier this month was justified.

The shooting happened March 8th, 2017 during a chase involving Okmulgee Police and Okmulgee County deputies.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it started when deputies attempted an undercover buy from Michael Sanchez. Investigators said he took off, which started the chase.

3/8/2017 Related Story: Passenger Shot, Driver Arrested In Okmulgee Officer-Involved Shooting

The chase ended at an apartment complex less than a mile from the OSU Institute of Technology. OSBI said Sanchez tried to drive around patrol cars when Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice fired at the car, hitting Amanda Morrow in the neck.

Morrow and her child were passengers in the car. The little boy was not hurt.

District Attorney O.R. Barris said he received a verbal briefing by the OSBI and reviewed video from a camera near the complex where the shooting happened, and determined the shooting was justifiable.

3/20/2017 Related Story: Bodycam Video Released Of Okmulgee Shooting

The DA said the officer was “in the performance of his legal duties and reasonably believed that the use of force was necessary to protect him or others from the infliction of serious bodily harm.”

The DA said once the final OSBI report is completed the office will issue its final findings.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.