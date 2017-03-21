DA: Okmulgee Police Chief Justified In Shooting Suspect

The Okmulgee County District Attorney ruled an officer-involved shooting earlier this month was justified.

The shooting happened March 8th, 2017 during a chase involving Okmulgee Police and Okmulgee County deputies.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, it started when deputies attempted an undercover buy from Michael Sanchez. Investigators said he took off, which started the chase.

The chase ended at an apartment complex less than a mile from the OSU Institute of Technology. OSBI said Sanchez tried to drive around patrol cars when Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice fired at the car, hitting Amanda Morrow in the neck.

Morrow and her child were passengers in the car. The little boy was not hurt.

District Attorney O.R. Barris said he received a verbal briefing by the OSBI and reviewed video from a camera near the complex where the shooting happened, and determined the shooting was justifiable.

The DA said the officer was “in the performance of his legal duties and reasonably believed that the use of force was necessary to protect him or others from the infliction of serious bodily harm.”

The DA said once the final OSBI report is completed the office will issue its final findings.