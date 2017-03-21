TPD: 19-Year-Old Shot In Back; Police Looking For Shooter - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD: 19-Year-Old Shot In Back; Police Looking For Shooter

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a shooting suspect that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Sergeant Steve Stoltz, officers responded to the 2500 block of East 10th Street Monday night. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old shot once in the back.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was conscious and breathing at the time.

Stoltz said witnesses said they were playing basketball and when they walked back noticed a car following them and said that’s when the shooting happened.

The witnesses told police they heard four to five shots and saw a car drive west on 10th Street, possibly a Chevy Monte Carlo.

Stoltz said police have found three shell casings so far but are still investigating.

No other suspect information has been released.

