DA Upgrades Charges On Woman After Injured Tulsa Toddler Dies

Johnny Jones, Dominick Smith and Keyshawn Brown [Tulsa County jail] Johnny Jones, Dominick Smith and Keyshawn Brown [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police's Child Crisis detectives say a badly injured toddler, who was left at a hospital Monday, has died. The District Attorney has upgraded the abuse charge filed against Dominick Smith to child abuse murder. 

The little boy was declared dead at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday at the hospital. Detectives say an autopsy is now planned by the state Medical Examiner's Office on the two-year-old boy's body.

Smith is in jail, initially facing charges of child abuse by injury, but now will be facing charges related to the boy's death. Two other people are already in the Tulsa County jail in connection with the case, the mother, Keyshawn Brown, and Smith's boyfriend Johnny Jones.

3/21/2017 Related Story: Three Arrested After Severely Injured Toddler Left At Tulsa Hospital

Detectives say Smith dropped off the boy suffering from severe brain trauma at Hillcrest Hospital Monday.  She told nurses she had to run outside to move her car and then drove off.

Police later told News On 6, the mother, Keyshawn Brown, has been known to leave her child with others for days at a time.

Police believes Jones and Smith were watching the boy when he was injured.

