Tulsa Couple Arrested After Losing Track Of Their Two-Year-Old Son

Police arrest the parents of a two-year-old boy after they said the couple lost track of their son early Wednesday.

Officers said the parents, identified as Michael Lyons, 32, and Shelby Caudle, 24, called police at around 1 a.m.

The couple told officers they were visiting someone at the Greenbriar Apartments in the 2100 block of East 61st Street with their son. After dropping the child off back home. the couple left again, this time without the child.

Police said the couple after about 20 minutes, apparently forgot where their son was and called for help.

In their arrest report, police said both parents had been drinking alcohol.

After an extensive search, police found the boy in the couple's apartment unharmed.

Police booked Michael Lyons and Shelby Caudle into the Tulsa County jail on child neglect/abandonment complaints. Jail records show both have a court appearance set for March 29th. Each is being held on a $50,000 bond.