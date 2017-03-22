Historic Creek Nation Council House Undergoing Major Renovation

A major renovation is getting underway at the historic Muscogee (Creek) Nation council house in Okmulgee.

The tribe plans on spending more than $2-million on the project.

The Creek Council House was the tribe's seat of government from 1878 to 1906 and the tribe wants to re-create what the council house once looked like.

"We'll also be talking about some of the historic events that were that the Creek Nation had to address at that time," said Veronica Pipestem.

Renovations are set to be completed next year.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will once again use various rooms for tribal governmental meetings.