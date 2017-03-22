Tulsa Public Schools Buys Land To Expand An Elementary School

Tulsa Public Schools plans to start construction on an elementary school expansion in August thanks to the purchase of some nearby land.

The district says McKinley Elementary in the 6700 block of East King Street, currently has students in eight portable buildings, but plans to expand to the west of the current school.

That required the purchase of a mobile home park.

The district met Tuesday evening with residents of the park and told them the park will close by May 31st.