Tulsa Robber Points Gun At Mom, Three Children Buying Donuts

Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Tulsa donut shop while pointing handgun at a mom and three young children Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. officers were called to the 5300 block of South Peoria.

The owner told officers, a man in a ski mask came in, pointed a handgun at customers waiting to buy donuts.

Police say the man then jumped over the counter, took money from the cash register and ran out of the store.

No one was hurt.

Police are now trying to locate the customers who all left before police arrived.