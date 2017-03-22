Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken With Sage Greens

For the chicken:
- 1 boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 2 cutlets
- Juice of ½ Lemon
- 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil – I used Mecca’s Blood Orange
- Generous sprinkle of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange
For the Lemon Herb Topping:
- Zest of Lemon
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon of finely chopped basil
- ½ tablespoon olive oil – I used Mecca’s blood orange
- A generous pinch of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange
For the Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette:
- ½ cup fresh blackberries pureed
- Small handful basil - chiffonade
- 1 garlic clove – pressed or minced
- 1/3 cup olive oil – I used Mecca’s Blood Orange
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar – I used Mecca’s Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic
- A generous sprinkle of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange
For the Sage Farms Greens
- 1-2 heads of desired greens – I used SAGE FARMS Red Romaine
- Crumbled goat cheese – I used Lovera’s Blueberry Goat Cheese
- Fresh seasonal fruit – I used strawberries, blueberries and pomegranate seeds
To Prepare and Assemble:
- To prepare the chicken, place the halved chicken breast in between two pieces of wax paper. Using a mallet, pound each cutlet until they are approximately 1/3 thin. Next, place chicken cutlets in a small glass dish and drizzle the lemon juice and olive oil to coat. Finish with the sprinkle of salt. Cover and set aside to marinate at room temperature for at least 15 minutes and up to an hour.
- While the chicken is marinating, prepare the lemon herb topping - Gremolata. In a small bowl, combine the fresh herbs, oil and salt.
- As the chicken continues to marinate, prepare the Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette. To puree the ½ cup blackberries, I used an emulsion blender. A Cuisinart or standard blender can be used as well. Next, place the puree, the oil, vinegar, the chiffonade basil and salt in a small glass mixing dish. Whisk ingredients together and set aside.
- To cook the chicken, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Before placing the chicken in the pan, brush lightly with olive oil to coat. Once the pan is hot, grill the chicken breasts until charred and cook all the way through. This is approximately 3 minutes a side. Once finished, remove from heat and set chicken aside to rest.
- To assemble the salad, chop the greens and place in a salad bowl. Top with desired amount of Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette and toss to evenly coat the greens. Divide and plate the greens on two plates. Place a chicken cutlet on each plate and top each with a generous pinch of the Gremolata. Next sprinkle the top of the greens with the crumbled blubbery goat cheese and mixed seasonal fruit