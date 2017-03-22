Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken With Sage Greens - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken With Sage Greens

Posted: Updated:

For the chicken:

  • 1 boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 2 cutlets
  • Juice of ½ Lemon
  • 1 tablespoon of Olive Oil – I used Mecca’s Blood Orange
  • Generous sprinkle of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange

For the Lemon Herb Topping:

  • Zest of Lemon
  • 1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 teaspoon of finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon of finely chopped basil
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil – I used Mecca’s blood orange
  • A generous pinch of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange

For the Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette:

  • ½ cup fresh blackberries pureed
  • Small handful basil - chiffonade
  • 1 garlic clove – pressed or minced
  • 1/3 cup olive oil – I used Mecca’s Blood Orange
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar – I used Mecca’s Sicilian Lemon White Balsamic
  • A generous sprinkle of salt – I used GARNISH’s Habanero Valencia Orange

For the Sage Farms Greens

  • 1-2 heads of desired greens – I used SAGE FARMS Red Romaine
  • Crumbled goat cheese – I used Lovera’s Blueberry Goat Cheese
  • Fresh seasonal fruit – I used strawberries, blueberries and pomegranate seeds

To Prepare and Assemble:

  1. To prepare the chicken, place the halved chicken breast in between two pieces of wax paper. Using a mallet, pound each cutlet until they are approximately 1/3 thin. Next, place chicken cutlets in a small glass dish and drizzle the lemon juice and olive oil to coat. Finish with the sprinkle of salt. Cover and set aside to marinate at room temperature for at least 15 minutes and up to an hour.
  2. While the chicken is marinating, prepare the lemon herb topping - Gremolata. In a small bowl, combine the fresh herbs, oil and salt.
  3. As the chicken continues to marinate, prepare the Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette. To puree the ½ cup blackberries, I used an emulsion blender. A Cuisinart or standard blender can be used as well.  Next, place the puree, the oil, vinegar, the chiffonade basil and salt in a small glass mixing dish. Whisk ingredients together and set aside.
  4. To cook the chicken, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Before placing the chicken in the pan, brush lightly with olive oil to coat. Once the pan is hot, grill the chicken breasts until charred and cook all the way through. This is approximately 3 minutes a side. Once finished, remove from heat and set chicken aside to rest.
  5. To assemble the salad, chop the greens and place in a salad bowl. Top with desired amount of Blackberry Basil Vinaigrette and toss to evenly coat the greens. Divide and plate the greens on two plates. Place a chicken cutlet on each plate and top each with a generous pinch of the Gremolata. Next sprinkle the top of the greens with the crumbled blubbery goat cheese and mixed seasonal fruit

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.