'A Gathering Place' Play Towers Arrive At Tulsa Park - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'A Gathering Place' Play Towers Arrive At Tulsa Park

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The largest pieces of play equipment for the Gathering Place are not at the park. Trucks hauled the playground towers in a 90-minute convoy across town Wednesday.

It's a significant step because the towers will soon be the tallest structures in the park.

Bound for the Gathering Place, the six towers were on the move from east Tulsa to Riverside Drive. The towers stacked up in a convoy as they moved from the warehouse to the playground.

A Gathering Place For Tulsa

"I think it looks wonderful and it's a great thing for Tulsa," said Tulsa resident Shanelle Edison.

The towers were designed and built in Germany then reassembled in Tulsa.

3/15/2017 Related Story: Play Towers Are Ready For Delivery To Tulsa's 'A Gathering Place'

The wooden and steel towers include a water tower custom designed for the Gathering Place.

News On 6 anchor Scott Thompson visited the factory to see how it was made.

Manufacturer Julian Richter said they try to build the most imaginative play equipment in the world that can teach children to be independent.

"They should make their own experiences and they should be self-determined in play,” Richter said. “And they should decide whether they want to go up this tower or not. And this is one of the most important principles, not just in play, but in work."

Project Manager Jeff Stava said the towers will go up over the next few days but it will take months to complete them.

Though the park is far from finished, the towers have to go in now because they're too large to move in later.

Stava said, “Trying to get all those things place because it's so difficult to bring large items in once you've got all the soil in, and the irrigation and the sidewalks with cobbled edges, we've been waiting to get this installed, so we can get all the finish work done.”

The towers will have bridges connecting them and the tallest tower will be so high it will have a view over the tree tops.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>
    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>

  • A Woman's Puppy Was Taken From McAlester Tag Agency

    A Woman's Puppy Was Taken From McAlester Tag Agency

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.