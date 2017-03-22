TPD Seeks Identity Of Man Who Exposed Himself Inside Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

TPD Seeks Identity Of Man Who Exposed Himself Inside Store

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police Department Sex Crimes detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying a man who they said followed women inside a store then exposed himself. 

Police said the man was seen following the women March 4 at about 6 p.m. at the store near 9700 E. 71st Street. 

The women reported the man's odd behavior to store employees who then found the suspect kneeling between two tables with his buttocks and penis exposed while masturbating, police said. 

The man then fled the store. 

He is described as a black male approximately 6’2”, thin build, in his 30s to early 40s with short black hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour t-shirt, jeans and a baseball hat.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Security Footage, Facebook Post Lead McAlester Police To Stolen Puppy

    Security Footage, Facebook Post Lead McAlester Police To Stolen Puppy

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

    A puppy was taken in broad daylight, in the middle of McAlester’s tag agency parking lot and security cameras were rolling as the suspect untied the pup and left. 

    More >>

  • Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police Put Focus On Catching Speeders

    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>
    Owasso Police are cracking down on speeders. Particularly those traveling through the city around Highway 20 between Highway 169 and North 14th East Avenue. Police say almost every day there's a serious wreck around here. And on top of that people are losing their lives. The rush of passing cars is something to be concerned about if you're traveling down that stretch of Highway 20. "There are a lot of speeders we notice that cars often have trouble getting across th...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.