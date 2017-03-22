TPD Seeks Identity Of Man Who Exposed Himself Inside Store

Tulsa Police Department Sex Crimes detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying a man who they said followed women inside a store then exposed himself.

Police said the man was seen following the women March 4 at about 6 p.m. at the store near 9700 E. 71st Street.

The women reported the man's odd behavior to store employees who then found the suspect kneeling between two tables with his buttocks and penis exposed while masturbating, police said.

The man then fled the store.

He is described as a black male approximately 6’2”, thin build, in his 30s to early 40s with short black hair. He was wearing a black Under Armour t-shirt, jeans and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.