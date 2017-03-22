Tulsa Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A longtime member of the Tulsa Model A Ford Club celebrated her 100th birthday this month.

Carolyn Plucknett turned 100 years young on March 17, 2017, but she and the club celebrated Tuesday night at Hardesty Library.

Plucknett was giving a lifetime membership to the Tulsa Model A Ford Club.

Plucknett graduated from the University of Nebraska and has lived in Tulsa for the last 60 years.

Her friends and family say she is still as sharp as ever.

