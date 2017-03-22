No Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Verdigris River - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

No Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Verdigris River

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

First responders said there was no body found inside a car pulled from the Verdigris River in Rogers County.

Law enforcement said they're relieved, but that doesn't mean it's not related to an investigation.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said it started as a tip Tuesday night that there was a car abandoned in the river.

Now that they have the car on stable land they can process the evidence and they'll have a better idea of what the scene is.

A lot of agencies worked the scene and a lot of resources were used to get the car out. It was towed by a tow truck which was then pulled by a bulldozer.

Rogers County authorities said it took a lot of time and effort - crews met up around 10:00 Wednesday morning to start the recover process.

They said the main challenge was the terrain – a steep hill with a lot of brush.

They said the car has been in the water for a long time.

Now that they car has reached the top of the hill, crews will hose it off and start looking for the owner.

If anyone has information on the vehicle they are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at 918-342-9700.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.