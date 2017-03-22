No Body Found In Vehicle Pulled From Verdigris River

First responders said there was no body found inside a car pulled from the Verdigris River in Rogers County.

Law enforcement said they're relieved, but that doesn't mean it's not related to an investigation.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said it started as a tip Tuesday night that there was a car abandoned in the river.

Now that they have the car on stable land they can process the evidence and they'll have a better idea of what the scene is.

A lot of agencies worked the scene and a lot of resources were used to get the car out. It was towed by a tow truck which was then pulled by a bulldozer.

Rogers County authorities said it took a lot of time and effort - crews met up around 10:00 Wednesday morning to start the recover process.

They said the main challenge was the terrain – a steep hill with a lot of brush.

They said the car has been in the water for a long time.

Now that they car has reached the top of the hill, crews will hose it off and start looking for the owner.

If anyone has information on the vehicle they are asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at 918-342-9700.