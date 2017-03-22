New Philbrook Exhibit Created With 7,500 Strands Of Yarn

A new exhibit is drawing a lot of attention at the Philbrook Museum of Art.

When you go to the Philbrook, be careful you don't bump into to someone else doing what you're doing, looking up at the new installation in the rotunda.

It's an installation by Eric Rieger who goes by his street art name Hottea.

"We wanted him to react to the rotunda space and do something unusual," said Philbrook Executive Director Scott Stulen.

Hottea works in yarn and he used miles and miles of yarn - 7,500 strands in 83 different colors - an inverted pyramid, hanging in mid-air.

"I think it's something that's unexpected and what I like about it too is it's constantly changing," Stulen said.

If you look at it from different angles you see something a little different, kind of like a kaleidoscope, he said.

Hot Tea's Yarn exhibit will be on display until November.