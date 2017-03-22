OSU Hoops: Evans, Carroll Earn NABC Honors - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OSU Hoops: Evans, Carroll Earn NABC Honors

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State's Jeffrey Carroll and Jawun Evans were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with selections to the NABC All-District teams, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Carroll earned first-team honors while Evans was named to the second team in District Eight, which includes all of the Big 12 schools.

This is just the latest honor for the Cowboy duo after standout 2016-17 campaigns. Carroll and Evans were both named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI team, as well as the All-Big 12 Conference teams from the Associated Press and the league's coaches.

Evans became Oklahoma State's 22nd All-American when the Sporting News named him third-team All-America. He finished his sophomore campaign with a scoring average of 19.2 points per game, which ranks 13th in Oklahoma State history, while his 613 total points ranks 11th. His 204 assists are the fourth most by a Cowboy in a single season.

Carroll is regarded as one of the nation's most improved players, and joined Baylor's Jonathan Motley as the only Big 12 players to average at least 17 points and six rebounds per game this year. The Big 12's third leading scorer at 17.5 per game, Carroll scored 576 points in 2016-17, which ranks 20th in program history. He has the highest field goal percentage of any guard in the Big 12 conference (53.7 percent) and his 3-point percentage of 44.4 is the fourth best ever by a Cowboy.

NABC District Eight Teams
First Team
Monte Morris, Iowa State
Frank Mason III, Kansas
Johnathan Motley, Baylor
Josh Jackson, Kansas
Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

Second Team
Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State
Jevon Carter, West Virginia
Jarrett Allen, Texas
Deonte Burton, Iowa State
Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.