OSU Hoops: Evans, Carroll Earn NABC Honors

Oklahoma State's Jeffrey Carroll and Jawun Evans were recognized by the National Association of Basketball Coaches with selections to the NABC All-District teams, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Carroll earned first-team honors while Evans was named to the second team in District Eight, which includes all of the Big 12 schools.

This is just the latest honor for the Cowboy duo after standout 2016-17 campaigns. Carroll and Evans were both named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI team, as well as the All-Big 12 Conference teams from the Associated Press and the league's coaches.

Evans became Oklahoma State's 22nd All-American when the Sporting News named him third-team All-America. He finished his sophomore campaign with a scoring average of 19.2 points per game, which ranks 13th in Oklahoma State history, while his 613 total points ranks 11th. His 204 assists are the fourth most by a Cowboy in a single season.

Carroll is regarded as one of the nation's most improved players, and joined Baylor's Jonathan Motley as the only Big 12 players to average at least 17 points and six rebounds per game this year. The Big 12's third leading scorer at 17.5 per game, Carroll scored 576 points in 2016-17, which ranks 20th in program history. He has the highest field goal percentage of any guard in the Big 12 conference (53.7 percent) and his 3-point percentage of 44.4 is the fourth best ever by a Cowboy.

NABC District Eight Teams

First Team

Monte Morris, Iowa State

Frank Mason III, Kansas

Johnathan Motley, Baylor

Josh Jackson, Kansas

Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State