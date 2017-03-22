Committee: Broken Arrow Needs Another High School

Mandy Daley has four kids - her oldest, a daughter in sixth grade. Daley said she's no stranger to the City's recent growth.

The idea of two high schools in Broken Arrow is on the table after a committee made the recommendation to district leaders.

The preliminary recommendation comes after years of study; it’s believed that by going to a two-high school district, it will support and balance future enrollment growth at every grade level.

Mandy Daley has four kids - her oldest, a daughter in sixth grade. Daley said she's no stranger to the City's recent growth and want BAPS to plan for continued growth.

"You can see the growth from this part of town, north," she said. "They definitely have to stay on top of it."

That's what's been happening over the last two years.

Wednesday, a Steering Committee made a preliminary recommendation that the district shift to two 9th to 12th-grade high schools.

If adopted, the district "…will begin transitioning students into the second high school in two-and-a-half years," and "…will have two comprehensive 9-12 grade high schools in four-and-a-half years."

The idea would keep the current high school, turn the Freshman Academy into a high school, and make the Broken Arrow Academy an alternative option for some.

Daley is optimistic.

“Possibly being in a smaller school, it definitely has its benefits," she said.

Seventh grader Kaitlin McKee said she would feel less worried about getting into the classes she wants.

"I could get into more classes that I want because they all wouldn't be full," she said.

The district would use 2015 bond money to pay for STEM "…classroom additions at both campuses."

One thing that’s not known is if there would be separate sports, clubs and bands, bringing some concerns to parents.

"This is her first year playing the flute and she really wants to be in the Pride, that's a goal of hers,” Daley said. “It'll be interesting to see how that falls. We've had one band, they've done phenomenal."

While it will could help with future growth, Daley's a little worried it could create a town divided.

"So, if we now have two high schools, how's that going to land," she asked.

If adopted by the district, the transition would start in the fall of 2019 with two high schools by 2021. And, they are also considering a third high school for 2031 but would need a new bond measure to do that.

All of this is just a recommendation, for now, and the district wants parents' input.

