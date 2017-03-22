Dick Faurot And Edwin Evers Head Out To Lake Eucha

Fishing's Super Bowl gets started Friday just outside of Houston.

Last year, Oklahomans Jason Christie and Edwin Evers battled for the Bassmaster Classic title on Grand Lake.

Christie led most of the tournament, but Evers ended up winning it all.

Our own fishing expert, Dick Faurot, spent an afternoon on the water at Lake Eucha with the reigning champ from Talala.

In the connected video, you can see their outing.