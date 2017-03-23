No Injuries Reported After Fire Erupts At Catoosa Home

No one was injured when the back side of a Catoosa home caught fire early Thursday.

Just after 2:30 a.m., the Catoosa Fire Department were called to the home in the 400 block of South 193rd East Avenue.

Jennifer Duvall, a Good Samaritan, was taking out her trash when she spotted the fire, called the fire department and rushed over to find the family of three escaping the flames.

"I've lived through a fire, could hear those sounds and realized there was a fire going on across the street, looked around the backside of my neighbor's house on the corner was on fire," said Jennifer Duvall.

The fire department says the blaze started in and around the garage of the home.

Firefighters said the inside of the home only suffered smoke and water damage. The Red Cross was called and is assisting the family.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.