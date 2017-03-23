Police: Tulsa Man Used A Girl As Shield To Avoid Arrest

Tulsa Police took a man in custody after they say he tried to use 10-year-old girl as a human shield to avoid arrest early Thursday.

He is identified as 37-year-old Manuel Garcia-Perez.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of North Urbana concerning a fight involving gun.

Police say a 911 caller claimed her friend had texted her saying her husband was choking her and had pointed a gun at her.

When officers arrived and opened the front door, a woman ran out, but Perez remained inside. They said he immediately grabbed the girl and tried to use her as a shield to avoid arrest.

Police said Perez didn't appear to have a gun in his hand but kept reaching into his waistband and pockets. They said once more officers arrived on scene, police made the call to physically separate the two, getting the girl safely away and arresting Perez.

During that arrest, police said Perez bit an officer's finger. EMSA paramedics treated and released that officer at the scene.

Manuel Garcia-Perez booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including assault and battery on a police officer, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana.