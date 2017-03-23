Four More Flu Deaths Reported Across Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Four More Flu Deaths Reported Across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Four more Oklahomans have died due to the flu in the past week.  

The latest numbers from state Health officials shows 68 people have died since the flu season got underway last fall. 

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest numbers Thursday and they show more than 2,150 people have been hospitalized due to influenza since September 1, 2016.

Last week, state health officials reported 64 deaths so far this flu season.

3/16/2017 Related Story: Eight More Oklahomans Die From The Flu, 64 Since Last Fall

Tulsa County leads the state with 18 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with 8 deaths. 

The latest deaths were in Cherokee, Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 76 since last week.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

  •     Adair 21
  •     Alfalfa 2
  •     Atoka 6
  •     Beaver 1
  •     Beckham 3
  •     Blaine 13
  •     Bryan 31
  •     Caddo 9
  •     Canadian 40
  •     Carter 24
  •     Cherokee 30
  •     Choctaw 8
  •     Cleveland 132
  •     Coal 1
  •     Comanche 48
  •     Cotton 1
  •     Craig 8
  •     Creek 62
  •     Custer 18
  •     Delaware 5
  •     Dewey 4
  •     Garfield 31 
  •     Garvin 16
  •     Grady 21
  •     Grant 4
  •     Greer 3
  •     Harper 7
  •     Haskell 7
  •     Hughes 7 
  •     Jackson 12
  •     Jefferson 4
  •     Johnston 6
  •     Kay 34
  •     Kingfisher 9
  •     Kiowa 2 
  •     Latimer 6
  •     Le Flore 5
  •     Lincoln 31
  •     Logan 39
  •     Love 6 
  •     Major 3
  •     Marshall 12
  •     Mayes 40
  •     McClain 22
  •     McCurtain 8
  •     McIntosh 18
  •     Murray 9
  •     Muskogee 51
  •     Noble 4
  •     Nowata 3
  •     Okfuskee 3
  •     Oklahoma 385
  •     Okmulgee 23
  •     Osage 33
  •     Ottawa 13
  •     Pawnee 10
  •     Payne 24
  •     Pittsburg 31
  •     Pontotoc 21
  •     Pottawatomie 55 
  •     Pushmataha 1
  •     Rogers 50
  •     Seminole 10
  •     Sequoyah 10
  •     Stephens 19
  •     Texas 2
  •     Tillman 3
  •     Tulsa 495
  •     Wagoner 54 
  •     Washington 14 
  •     Washita 5
  •     Woods 1
  •     Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.

