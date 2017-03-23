Four More Flu Deaths Reported Across Oklahoma

Four more Oklahomans have died due to the flu in the past week.

The latest numbers from state Health officials shows 68 people have died since the flu season got underway last fall.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its latest numbers Thursday and they show more than 2,150 people have been hospitalized due to influenza since September 1, 2016.

Last week, state health officials reported 64 deaths so far this flu season.

Tulsa County leads the state with 18 deaths, followed by Oklahoma County with 8 deaths.

The latest deaths were in Cherokee, Kay, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 76 since last week.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 21

Alfalfa 2

Atoka 6

Beaver 1

Beckham 3

Blaine 13

Bryan 31

Caddo 9

Canadian 40

Carter 24

Cherokee 30

Choctaw 8

Cleveland 132

Coal 1

Comanche 48

Cotton 1

Craig 8

Creek 62

Custer 18

Delaware 5

Dewey 4

Garfield 31

Garvin 16

Grady 21

Grant 4

Greer 3

Harper 7

Haskell 7

Hughes 7

Jackson 12

Jefferson 4

Johnston 6

Kay 34

Kingfisher 9

Kiowa 2

Latimer 6

Le Flore 5

Lincoln 31

Logan 39

Love 6

Major 3

Marshall 12

Mayes 40

McClain 22

McCurtain 8

McIntosh 18

Murray 9

Muskogee 51

Noble 4

Nowata 3

Okfuskee 3

Oklahoma 385

Okmulgee 23

Osage 33

Ottawa 13

Pawnee 10

Payne 24

Pittsburg 31

Pontotoc 21

Pottawatomie 55

Pushmataha 1

Rogers 50

Seminole 10

Sequoyah 10

Stephens 19

Texas 2

Tillman 3

Tulsa 495

Wagoner 54

Washington 14

Washita 5

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.